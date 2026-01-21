Azincourt Energy Samples 6.28% U3O8 At Harrier Uranium Project
|Sample Number
|Claim
|Type
|Area
|% U3O8
|SRC698001
|032169M
|Outcrop
|
|0.14
|SRC698002
|032168M
|Boulder
|Moran Heights
|2.27
|SRC698003
|032249M
|Outcrop
|Anomaly 17
|0.19
|SRC698004
|032239M
|Outcrop
|Whisky Jack
|0.06
|SRC698005
|033544M
|Outcrop
|Whisky Jack
|0.01
|SRC698006
|033544M
|Outcrop
|Whisky Jack
|0.08
|SRC698007
|032225M
|Boulder
|Minisinakwa
|0.72
|SRC698008
|032233M
|
|Anomaly 7 East
|0.52
|SRC698051
|033545M
|Outcrop
|Brook
|6.28
|SRC698052
|036450M
|core
|Snegamook SN-08-18
|0.35
|SRC698053
|036450M
|core
|Snegamook SN-08-06
|2.71
|SRC698054
|033544M
|Outcrop
|Boiteau N Ext
|0.08
|SRC698101
|033545M
|
|
|0.14
|SRC698102
|033545M
|
|
|0.03
|SRC698103
|033545M
|Boulder
|
|0.01
|SRC698104
|033544M
|Boulder
|
|0.01
|SRC698105
|032239M
|Outcrop
|
|0.03
|SRC698106
|032239M
|Outcrop
|
|0.06
|SRC698107
|033544M
|Outcrop
|
|0.00
|SRC698108
|033544M
|Outcrop
|
|0.14
|SRC698109
|027386M
|Boulder
|Minisinakwa
|1.02
|SRC698110
|037744M
|Boulder
|Anomaly 7 East
|0.11
|SRC698111
|032233M
|Boulder
|Anomaly 7 East
|0.26
|SRC698112
|032233M
|Boulder
|Anomaly 7 East
|0.44
|SRC698151
|032169M
|Outcrop
|
|0.40
|SRC698153
|032239M
|Boulder
|Whisky Jack
|1.48
|SRC698154
|032239M
|Boulder
|
|0.36
|SRC698155
|032239M
|Boulder
|Whisky Jack
|0.03
|SRC698156
|033544M
|Outcrop
|
|0.02
|SRC698157
|033544M
|Outcrop
|
|0.01
|SRC698158
|032170M
|Outcrop
|
|0.03
|SRC698159
|032233M
|Boulder
|Anomaly 7 East
|0.15
|SRC698160
|032233M
|
|Anomaly 7 East
|0.48
|SRC698161
|032233M
|
|Anomaly 7 East
|0.15
|SRC698202
|027386M
|Boulder
|Minisinakwa
|0.14
|SRC698203
|032169M
|Outcrop
|
|0.32
|SRC698204
|033545M
|Boulder
|
|0.07
|SRC698205
|033545M
|Boulder
|
|0.01
|SRC698206
|033545M
|Outcrop
|
|0.00
|SRC698207
|033544M
|Outcrop
|Boiteau N Ext
|0.22
|SRC698208
|032225M
|Boulder
|Minisinakwa
|1.79
|SRC698209
|032233M
|Boulder
|Anomaly 7 East
|0.24
2026 Field Program
A diamond drilling program currently being planned will consist of approximately 2,000 m of drilling in 6-10 drill holes. It is anticipated that the program will commence once the snow melts and lakes are ice free. The majority of the drilling will be conducted on the Snegamook Uranium Deposit; however, a few holes will target other showings in preparation for a larger program to follow. Ground based grided radiometric surveys and soil sampling will be conducted over several showings to refine target locations for drilling. Anomaly 7 and Boiteau Lake are both considered drill ready targets at this time, while the Brook and Minisinakwa showings, where the some of the better assay samples were collected, both require additional prospecting to refine initial drill targets.
In 2008, a preliminary resource estimate for the Snegamook Uranium Deposit was prepared by Silver Spruce Resources, however it was never finalized in a report or filed. Work to be conducted as part of the 2026 drill program will include:
- Rehabilitate and examine drill core from the Snegamook Uranium Deposit at the Kanairiktok core storage. Engage an independent QP to examine the available core and consult on additional drilling at the deposit as part of preparing a maiden resource estimate. Twin key drill holes at the deposit to confirm historical mineralization. Conduct additional drilling to expand the size of the existing deposit.
Diamond drilling and preparing an updated NI 43-101 compliant resource for this deposit will be a priority for Azincourt. It is anticipated that the drilling planned in 2026 will be sufficient to prepare a resource estimate.
Figure 1: Azincourt land position overlain on the geology of the Central Mineral Belt, Labrador, Canada
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 2: Azincourt's Harrier Project.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 3: Map of uranium sample locations from 2025 summer prospecting program.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 4: West block of the Harrier Project with uranium showing locations and 2025 uranium samples highlighted. Samples are coloured based on % U3O8.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 5: Snegamook and Two-Time Zone mineralization map
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
About the Central Mineral Belt
Labrador's Central Mineral Belt ("CMB") is one of Canada's most underexplored yet highly prospective uranium regions. Known for its numerous uranium and base metal deposits and showings, the CMB has seen renewed interest due to growing global demand for secure, domestic uranium supply as countries aim to increase nuclear power capacity to meet net-zero emissions goals.
The CMB hosts multiple large-scale uranium discoveries, including Paladin Energy's Michelin Uranium Project (127.7 million lbs U3O8), the Moran Lake C Deposit (historical resource of 9.6 Mlbs U3O8 and 11.8 Mlbs V2O5), and the Anna Lake Deposit (historical resource of 4.9 Mlbs U3O8). These known resources demonstrate the Belt's exceptional uranium endowment - but vast areas remain underexplored, with modern techniques only recently being applied across the region.
With its stable jurisdiction, historical high-grade discoveries, and modern exploration momentum, the CMB is emerging as one of North America's most exciting uranium exploration corridors.
Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved on behalf of the Company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Azincourt Energy, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Azincourt Energy Corp.
Azincourt is a Canadian-based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration, and development of alternative energy/fuel projects, including uranium, lithium, and other critical clean energy elements. The Company is currently active at its East Preston uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, and its Snegamook and Harrier uranium projects, located in the Central Mining Belt of Labrador.
*The historical results, interpretation and drill intersections described here in have not been verified and are extracted from news releases issued by Silver Spruce Resources Inc on April 24, 2008, and August 12, 2008, as well as annual Management Discussion and Analysis documents filed on , and Koba Resources Limited on April 11, 2024, and August 20, 2024, which can be found at . The Company has not completed sufficient work to confirm and validate any of the historical data contained in this news release. The Company considers the historical work a reliable indication of the potential of the Harrier Project and the information may be of assistance to readers.
The information on the Michelin, Morin Lake C, and Anna Deposits has been extracted from the websites and investor presentations of Paladin Energy Limited and Atha Energy Corp.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP.
"Alex Klenman"
Alex Klenman, President & CEO
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Azincourt Energy Corp.
