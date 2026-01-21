Ukraine's Air Defenses Down 84 Out Of 97 Russian Drones Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Since 18:00 on January 20, the enemy launched an attack with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from temporarily occupied Crimea and 97 strike UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera types, as well as other drones, from directions including Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), Chauda (Crimea), and temporarily occupied Donetsk. Around 70 of these were Shahed drones.

The aerial attack was countered by aviation, surface-to-air missile units, electronic warfare and drone units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Preliminary data indicate that, as of 08:30 on January 21, air defenses had shot down or suppressed 84 drones in northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine.

Impacts were recorded from the ballistic missile and 13 strike UAVs at 11 locations, with debris from destroyed drones falling at one site.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy drones still in Ukrainian airspace.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces carried out a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih overnight on January 21.