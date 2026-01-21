Enemy Shells Eight Settlements Yesterday In Kharkiv Region, Five People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Syniehubov, reported this on Facebook.

According to him, a 41-year-old man was injured in the village of Husynka, a 56-year-old woman was wounded in Chuhuiv, a 78-year-old and a 74-year-old man suffered acute stress reactions, and a 55-year-old woman in the village of Sadove sustained an acute stress reaction.

The enemy attacked the Kharkiv region with six guided aerial bombs, nine Geran-2 UAVs, one Molniya UAV, and one FPV drone.

In the Izyum district, a private house was damaged (in the village of Oskil).

In Bohodukhiv, damage was caused in an open area, and a private house was damaged in the village of Peremoha, Bohodukhiv district.

In the Chuhuiv district, the roofs of an apartment building (in the village of Staryi Saltiv) and private houses were damaged.

In the Lozova district, the infrastructure of a factory (in the village of Blyzniuky) and six private houses (in the village of Sadove) were damaged.

In the Kupiansk district, a car was damaged (village of Spodobivka).

The transit evacuation point in Lozova received 61 people in 24 hours. A total of 16,917 people have been registered at the point since it began operating.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 19, Russian troops struck a private residential building in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv with UMPB D-30SN precision-guided glide bombs. Eleven people were injured, and one woman was killed.

