Jamrud Passport Office Faces Criticism Over Lack Of Female Employees

In Jamrud, a tehsil of District Khyber, the absence of female staff at the local passport office is causing serious difficulties and social issues for women citizens.

The passport office has been operational since November 1, 2023; however, no female employees have been appointed to assist women so far.

According to official statistics, District Khyber has a total population of 1,144,270, while the Jamrud Passport Office serves not only the tehsil of Jamrud but the entire district.

Over 85,000 passports have been issued from this office so far, highlighting the public demand and the growing pressure on the facility.

Due to the absence of female staff, women's photographs are being taken by male employees, which public circles have criticized as being against local traditions, the practice of purdah, and women's dignity.

Citizens say that in Pashtun society, women's honor and purdah are given special importance, but due to the lack of facilities, women are facing severe mental stress and difficulties.

According to public opinion, when residents of District Khyber go to the Peshawar Mega Passport Center to get passports, they are sent back and told to get their passports made at the Jamrud Passport Office.

Meanwhile, the lack of basic facilities-namely female staff-at the Jamrud office has become a serious issue.

Citizens note that the Interior Minister had issued clear instructions that passports could be issued from any passport office in Pakistan, yet the people of District Khyber continue to face discriminatory treatment.

In light of this situation, the residents of District Khyber, especially Jamrud, have demanded that Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Sohail Afridi, issue immediate orders to appoint female staff at the Jamrud Passport Office so that women can receive passport services with dignity, safety, and convenience.

Public circles expressed hope that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would take immediate notice of this important public issue, instruct the relevant authorities, and ensure that this longstanding problem faced by women in District Khyber is resolved as soon as possible.