Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Withdraws Remarks, Expresses Unconditional Regret

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 21 (IANS) Kerala Fisheries and Culture Minister Saji Cherian on Wednesday withdrew his controversial remarks and expressed unconditional regret, saying his words were distorted and projected as being against a particular community, leading to pain and misunderstanding.

Cherian had said on Sunday:“Look at the list of winners in the Kasaragod municipality and Malappuram district panchayat. There will be a situation where a person cannot win in a place where his community is not in the majority. In Muslim areas, the IUML wins, and in Hindu areas, it is the BJP. Whereas the CPI(M), which promotes secularism, is getting defeated.”

In a detailed press statement issued on Wednesday, the minister said the campaign built around his remarks had deeply hurt him as it directly undermined the secular values he claimed to have upheld throughout his public life. Attempts to portray him as communal, he said, were completely at odds with his beliefs and political conduct.

“The factually incorrect propaganda now being spread wounds the secular stand that I have adopted and practised all my life,” Cherian said.

Referring to his long political career, the CPI(M) leader said he had consistently taken strong positions against attacks on minority communities across the country and that his 42 years in public life had never aligned with any communal ideology. He reiterated that his public life had been guided by the principle of treating all human beings equally, without discrimination based on caste or religion.

However, he acknowledged that the controversy had caused distress to many, including individuals, spiritual organisations and spiritual leaders whom he respects. Stating that he never intended to hurt anyone, Cherian announced the withdrawal of his statement and expressed unconditional regret.

The Opposition, however, rejected the apology and stepped up its attack on the minister.

State Congress vice-president and MLA P.C. Vishnunath said Cherian had a history of making such remarks, recalling that he had earlier lost his ministerial position over a controversial statement on the Constitution.

“This apology means nothing. He has once again breached his oath and merely articulated the CPI(M)'s views. This is a dangerous remark that can fan unrest,” Vishnunath said.

Cherian's apology comes at a politically sensitive time, with the final session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly currently underway. The Congress-led Opposition is expected to raise the issue on the floor of the House on Thursday, keeping pressure on the ruling front and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.