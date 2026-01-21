Army Deployed In Assam's Kokrajhar District Following Two Deaths In Violent Clash

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Jan 21 (IANS) The Army has been deployed in sensitive areas of Kokrajhar district in Assam following mob violence that claimed two lives and sparked incidents of arson and street clashes, officials said on Wednesday, as authorities stepped up measures to prevent further escalation of the situation.

According to Defence sources, Army columns carried out joint night patrols with the district administration in Karigaon and nearby localities on Tuesday night.

A flag march has been scheduled for Wednesday as part of confidence-building measures, while four Army columns remain stationed in the district to assist civil authorities in maintaining law and order.

Officials said the situation was currently under control, with additional security arrangements also put in place in the neighbouring Chirang district.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier stated that all necessary arrangements were in place for the Army's deployment, while the Rapid Action Force (RAF) had already been deployed in the affected areas following the outbreak of violence.

The unrest reportedly began late on Monday after a vehicle carrying three members of the Bodo community allegedly hit two Adivasi persons on Mansingh Road near the Karigaon outpost, a home department official said.

The vehicle occupants were allegedly assaulted by local residents, and the vehicle was set ablaze. One person died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.

Three others injured in the incident are undergoing treatment at hospitals. Tensions flared again on Tuesday when members of both communities blocked the national highway near the Karigaon outpost, burnt tyres, and allegedly set fire to a government office and attacked the local police outpost.

Police resorted to baton charges and fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob. Several people, including police personnel, sustained injuries during the clashes.

In the aftermath, the district administration opened two relief camps at Karigaon High School and Gwajanpuri Amanpara High School as residents fled their homes fearing further violence.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed across Kokrajhar district under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

As a precautionary measure, mobile Internet and data services have been suspended in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts to prevent the spread of rumours and maintain public order.