Earth Hit By Geomagnetic Storm

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Currently, solar activity is at a low (R1) level due to M1.1 flares on the Sun, Azernews reports.

Based on active regions on the solar surface, there is a possibility of X-class flares occurring on January 20–21.

According to the Department of Astrophysics at the Faculty of Physics of Baku State University, these flares have generated an interplanetary shock wave, temporarily amplifying the interplanetary magnetic field several times. However, the speed of the resulting solar wind remains minimal.

An increase in solar wind on January 20, likely due to a coronal mass ejection from the Sun on January 18.

The geomagnetic field was active at a moderate level (G1–G2) on January 20. It is expected to return to normal on January 21 and reach a stationary state from January 22 onward.

Today, the Kp index, which measures the strength of geomagnetic storms, is 5–7 (G1–G2); in the following days, it is expected to drop to 4 or lower.