Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Donald Trump Boards Air Force One En Route To World Economic Forum In Davos

Donald Trump Boards Air Force One En Route To World Economic Forum In Davos


2026-01-21 02:54:04
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

US President Donald J. Trump has departed Washington for Switzerland to attend the 56th Annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, marking his return to the high-profile global gathering of political and business leaders.

Trump boarded a C-32A aircraft operated by the 89th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Andrews, flying under the callsign Air Force One. His trip to Davos places him at the centre of discussions on global economic growth, geopolitics, trade and investment at a time of heightened international uncertainty.

The World Economic Forum brings together heads of state, corporate executives and policymakers from around the world. Trump's participation is expected to draw particular attention amid renewed debates over global trade, economic nationalism and the role of the United States in shaping international economic policy.

MENAFN21012026000195011045ID1110628656



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search