Trump Says Iran Could 'Get Blown Up' If It Acts

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran that the United States would respond with overwhelming force if Tehran acts on alleged assassination threats against him, Azernews reports.

Speaking in an interview with NewsNation on Tuesday, Trump said Washington had already conveyed a clear message to Iran's leadership.

“They shouldn't be doing it, but I've left notification. Anything ever happens, we're going to blow the whole - the whole country is going to get blown up,” Trump said, responding to a question about continued threats attributed to Iranian officials.

Trump criticized former President Joe Biden for what he described as a failure to react decisively when similar statements first emerged.

“He should have said something,” Trump said, arguing that earlier inaction encouraged further threats.“If they were making that threat to somebody even, not even a president, but somebody like they did with me, I would absolutely hit them so hard.”

The US president added that he had issued firm instructions regarding any potential attack.“I have very firm instructions - anything happens, they're going to wipe them off the face of this earth,” he said.

The remarks come amid ongoing unrest in Iran, where nationwide protests erupted in late December following the sharp devaluation of the rial, rising inflation, and increasing food prices. Demonstrations have spread from Tehran to multiple cities across the country.

According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), thousands of people have been killed, arrested, or injured during the unrest. Iranian authorities have accused the United States and Israel of supporting what they describe as“armed rioters.”

Trump has previously warned that Washington would“hit hard” if protesters were killed, though he later praised Tehran for reportedly canceling hundreds of planned executions.