Industrial Robotics Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 13% During The Forecast Period (2025 2030): Wissen Research

Industrial Robotics Market Report Attributes Details Industrial Robotics Market Size (2024) USD 34.0 Billion Industrial Robotics Market Size (2030) USD 70.6 Billion CAGR 13% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2030

The US held a majority share in the global industrial robotics market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14 % during the forecast period (2025-2030).

Increased Automation Demand: Growing demand for efficiency and productivity in manufacturing.

Labor Shortages: Shortage of skilled labor in manufacturing industries propels adoption of robotics.

Technological Advancements: Advancements in AI, machine learning, and IoT make robotics more capable. Cost Reduction: Robotics allows for the reduction of labor and operational expenditures in the long term.

Collaborative Robots (Cabots): Expanded use of cobots in small and medium-sized businesses.

Industry 4.0 Adoption: Combining robotics with Industry 4.0 technologies for intelligent manufacturing.

Growing in New Sectors: Use of robotics in healthcare, logistics, and food processing. AI-Based Robotics: Growth of advanced AI-based robotic systems for complicated tasks.





Handling segment dominated the Industrial Robotics Market by Application in 2024

The handling segment led the Industrial Robotics Market based on application in 2024, thanks to its key position in material transportation, loading, unloading, palletizing, and picking operations in manufacturing and logistics settings. Handling robots are extensively used across industries like automotive and electronics, where they move heavy or fragile components from one workstation to another with efficiency, thereby lowering the labor required and the damage possibilities for the product.

Electrical and Electronics Segment held the largest market share in 2024, accounting for a significant market share in Industrial Robotics market by End User Industry.

The Electrical and Electronics industry had the largest market share in the industrial robotics market by end user industry in 2024 because the industry has a tremendous demand for precision, speed, and flexibility in production processes. Robotics are used heavily for processes such as assembling circuit boards, microchip placement, soldering, and testing of electronic components where precision and consistency are key. For instance, top electronics producers employ robots to automate the assembly of smartphones and semiconductors, allowing them to process delicate components at high volume and with low defects. The extensive use assists electronics firms in keeping pace with fast product cycles and high-quality requirements, enhancing the segment's dominance of industrial robotics.

North America will hold the largest market share in Industrial Robotics Market in the forecast period (2025-2030).

North America projected for the highest market share in the Industrial Robotics Market throughout the forecast period (2025–2030) due to strong uptake of sophisticated automation in sectors like automotive, aerospace, and logistics. Businesses within the region are taking advantage of robotics to advance productivity, precision, and cope with ongoing labor shortages, especially in high-skill manufacturing positions. For instance, American automobile makers have considerably increased the utilization of robotic arms for assembly and welding, while logistics companies employ robots for auto-picking and packing to address e-commerce order volumes. Industry 4.0-friendly government programs and continuous investments in reshoring manufacturing facilities have also further boosted the adoption of industrial robots in North America, making it the market leader worldwide.

