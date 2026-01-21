403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ray Gifted Keys Reveals Cinematic Music Video For 'That's On Me' With Exclusive BTS Access
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Visionary independent artist Ray Gifted Keys unveils the cinematic music video for her single“That's On Me,” premiering on YouTube January 28 at 8:00 PM EST. The release is accompanied by exclusive behind-the-scenes (BTS) footage, offering an unfiltered look into the creative direction, collaboration, and intentional artistry behind the visual.
Filmed at The Compound Creative Space in Detroit, the“That's On Me” music video transforms themes of accountability, reflection, and personal growth into a visually immersive experience. Grounded in performance and atmosphere, the visual reflects Keys' Detroit roots while presenting a polished, forward-thinking aesthetic. The video includes a special appearance by Swifty McVay of D12, symbolically connecting Detroit's legendary hip-hop lineage with Keys' evolving R&B-driven sound.
Co-directed by Ray Gifted Keys and Rick, with creative direction by Kat and Rick, the project underscores Keys' role as a self-directed artist with a clear visual and musical vision. Production and cinematography were led by The Architexx Production Studios LLC, under Matthew and Jeremiah Seegers, delivering a cinematic execution that elevates the emotional weight of the record.
The accompanying BTS footage documents the real-time creative process, highlighting preparation, intention, and on-set leadership. Together, the premiere and BTS release position Ray Gifted Keys not only as a recording artist, but as a creative architect shaping her own narrative.
🎬 Music Video Premiere:
🎥 Behind-the-Scenes Footage:
Streaming Now:
With I Am Gifted, Ray Gifted Keys emphasizes intention, consistency, and visual storytelling as core pillars of her artistic identity. As the campaign progresses, additional visuals and creative releases connected to the project are expected.
About Ray Gifted Keys
Ray Gifted Keys is a Detroit-based independent recording artist and creative visionary blending emotional R&B with hip-hop storytelling. Owning her masters and publishing, she continues to build a visually driven catalog defined by authenticity, independence, and a commitment to long-term artistic legacy.
Filmed at The Compound Creative Space in Detroit, the“That's On Me” music video transforms themes of accountability, reflection, and personal growth into a visually immersive experience. Grounded in performance and atmosphere, the visual reflects Keys' Detroit roots while presenting a polished, forward-thinking aesthetic. The video includes a special appearance by Swifty McVay of D12, symbolically connecting Detroit's legendary hip-hop lineage with Keys' evolving R&B-driven sound.
Co-directed by Ray Gifted Keys and Rick, with creative direction by Kat and Rick, the project underscores Keys' role as a self-directed artist with a clear visual and musical vision. Production and cinematography were led by The Architexx Production Studios LLC, under Matthew and Jeremiah Seegers, delivering a cinematic execution that elevates the emotional weight of the record.
The accompanying BTS footage documents the real-time creative process, highlighting preparation, intention, and on-set leadership. Together, the premiere and BTS release position Ray Gifted Keys not only as a recording artist, but as a creative architect shaping her own narrative.
🎬 Music Video Premiere:
🎥 Behind-the-Scenes Footage:
Streaming Now:
With I Am Gifted, Ray Gifted Keys emphasizes intention, consistency, and visual storytelling as core pillars of her artistic identity. As the campaign progresses, additional visuals and creative releases connected to the project are expected.
About Ray Gifted Keys
Ray Gifted Keys is a Detroit-based independent recording artist and creative visionary blending emotional R&B with hip-hop storytelling. Owning her masters and publishing, she continues to build a visually driven catalog defined by authenticity, independence, and a commitment to long-term artistic legacy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment