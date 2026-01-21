403
2025 AppGallery Gamers Cup Concludes in Riyadh with Record Community Engagement
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 21, 2026 — Building on the momentum of its successful in-store esports program, AppGallery Gamers Cup (AGC) has concluded its 2025 Saudi Arabia esports competition, that drew record participation and reinforced AGC’s position as a leading esports hub in the region. Held on December 20, 2025, at the Huawei Flagship Store in Riyadh, the event welcomed more than 500 competing players, alongside hundreds of spectators, creating a vibrant celebration of mobile esports and community culture.
Supported by STC Bank, the competition marked a significant evolution of AGC’s in-store esports experience. The tournament showcased how brand, IP, and retail environments can come together to deliver meaningful engagement, offering players a professional yet accessible competitive platform and driving the local gaming ecosystem.
The event, which attracted over 500 visitors, transformed the Riyadh flagship store into an esports arena, with live matches, interactive zones, and high-intensity gameplay throughout the day.
Community responses following the event were overwhelmingly positive, with 98% of participants expressing interest in attending future in-store tournaments, highlighting strong demand for recurring AGC competitions and the growing appetite for structured mobile esports experiences across Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region.
“The success of the 2025 AGC Competition reflects our commitment to building a thriving, inclusive esports ecosystem that connects players, partners, and communities,” said William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco-Development and Operation. “Through AppGallery Gamers Cup, we are creating immersive, real-world gaming experiences that go beyond gameplay, fostering community engagement and supporting the continued growth of esports across the region.”
The continued sponsorship by STC Bank further validates AGC’s role as a trusted platform for brand engagement within the gaming community, demonstrating sustained confidence in its ability to deliver measurable impact and meaningful connections with youth and gaming audiences.
The 2025 competition builds on the success of seven mobile esports store tournaments hosted at the AGC Riyadh flagship store between August and November 2024, which laid the foundation for scalable in-store esports experiences and strong partner collaboration. This latest edition represents a clear step forward in scale, participation, and community impact.
As part of Huawei’s broader ecosystem, AppGallery continues to serve as a trusted and scalable platform connecting hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Its ongoing investment in gaming, esports, and community-driven initiatives underscores Huawei’s commitment to empowering players, developers, and partners while creating memorable experiences that inspire the next generation of gamers across MENA.
-END-
