Pulsar Helium Commences 2D Seismic Program At Topaz Helium Project

CASCAIS, Portugal, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) (" Pulsar " or the " Company "), a primary helium company, is pleased to announce the commencement of an extensive 2D active seismic acquisition program at its Topaz Project in Minnesota. The data will help elucidate the subsurface structure of Topaz and contribute to ongoing resource assessment and further target selection for drilling. Faraday Geophysics, Canada, will acquire a total of five seismic lines spanning 41.5 miles (66.8 kilometers). Work commenced Tuesday, January 20, 2026, and is anticipated to be completed mid-March 2026.

2D Seismic Survey Methodology and Data Acquisition

2D active seismic acquisition uses sound waves generated by a machine called a Vibroseis, which consists of a vibrating plate placed on the ground. The sound waves are directed into the ground, where they travel through the earth and non-invasively bounce off subsurface layers. The vibrations produced by the Vibroseis are extremely small. Sound waves return to the surface, where they are recorded by geophone nodes, which are small wireless devices typically 10 inches or smaller. Nodes are placed on the ground during the survey and retrieved by hand upon completion. The data collected is reassembled in post-processing to form an image of the subsurface area of interest. In the survey, sources and receivers move together along a straight line. The result is a "cross-section" of the subsurface beneath the survey line.

Low-Impact Seismic Practices and Environmental Protection

Seismic surveying is minimally invasive, but, due to Pulsar's strong commitment to protection of Minnesota's natural environment, we have employed the concept of low-impact seismic (LIS) from the outset of survey planning. LIS was developed to minimise environmental impacts in forested areas, to reduce timber loss, minimise the creation of travel corridors, and avoid surface disturbance.

Permitting and Stakeholder Engagement in Minnesota

Pulsar has obtained all necessary permits required to conduct the survey from key stakeholders in Minnesota, including the United States Forest Service, the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Lake County, the Department of Natural Resources, and landowners.

About the Topaz Project

The Topaz Project is located in northern Minnesota, USA, where Pulsar is the first mover in helium exploration and holds exclusive leases over the project area. Topaz is a primary helium discovery that contains helium-4, helium-3 and CO2, not associated with primarily hydrocarbon production. Multiple wells drilled by Pulsar have confirmed a laterally extensive helium-rich gas reservoir beneath the project lands. These results appear to indicate a high-quality helium resource. The ongoing Jetstream multi-well appraisal program at Topaz is designed to map out the reservoir's extent, pressure regime, and gas composition, which will inform resource estimation and development planning.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (United Kingdom) and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR (Canada), as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF (United States of America). Pulsar's portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, the Falcon project in Michigan (both in the USA), and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

