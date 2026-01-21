Congress Extends Best Wishes To People Of Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura On Foundation Day

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday extended best wishes to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura on their Foundation Day.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi took to social media platform 'X' and said, "Best wishes to our brothers and sisters of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura on their Foundation Day. Vibrant in culture and history, these Northeastern states are integral to India's diversity. Let us continue strengthening our unity with peace, harmony, and prosperity."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also took to social media 'X' and said, "Warm greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura on your Foundation Day. Over the past 54 years of statehood, these beautiful states, blessed with breathtaking natural magnificence, rich diversity, and an enduring spirit of ingenuity, have made invaluable contributions to the building of our nation. May this day bring renewed hope, and may you be blessed with peace, prosperity, and all round progress in the years ahead."

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to social media 'X' and said, "On the Statehood Day of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura, I extend my warm greetings to the people of these beautiful states. Your rich cultures, resilience and contributions strengthen the soul of our nation. May peace, harmony and progress always guide your journey."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya on the occasion of their Statehood Day and hoped that the states continue to scale new heights of development in the coming times.

Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya were granted full statehood on January 21, 1972, under the North Eastern Areas Reorganisation Act, 1971. January 21 is now observed annually as Statehood Day to celebrate the states' journey and to honour their culture and contribution to the country.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "On the occasion of Manipur Statehood Day, I extend my warm greetings to my sisters and brothers of the state. People from Manipur are enriching the progress of India. This state's passion towards sports, culture and nature is noteworthy. May the state continue to move forward on the path of development in the times to come."

He also extended warm greetings to the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day.

"Tripura's journey is marked by a remarkable blend of tradition and modernity. The state has witnessed pioneering transformations in diverse fields, and its people are adding momentum to India's growth trajectory," the Prime Minister said in a post on X, praying that Tripura "prospers significantly" in the coming times.

Conveying heartfelt greetings to the people of Meghalaya, PM Modi said, "The people of Meghalaya have made strong contributions to the development of our nation. The state's cultural vibrancy and scenic beauty are widely admired. May Meghalaya keep scaling new heights of development in the future."