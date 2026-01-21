PM Modi Extends Statehood Day Greetings To Meghalaya, CM Sangma Expresses Gratitude

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Meghalaya's Statehood Day, lauding its cultural richness, development trajectory and the spirit of its people, while recalling the enduring legacy of late leader P. A. Sangma.

In a detailed letter addressed to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, the Prime Minister described Meghalaya as a land of exceptional natural beauty and vibrant traditions shaped by the Khasi, Garo and Jaintia communities.

He said the state's deep respect for nature, spirit of harmony and strong commitment to women's empowerment continue to inspire the nation and enrich India's cultural mosaic.

Recalling his association with the state, PM Modi said every visit to Meghalaya had left him impressed by its people and progress, including his visit to Shillong in 2016 to attend the Northeastern Council Plenary meeting.

He underlined that after years of stagnation, the Northeast has witnessed a renewed phase of development since 2014, adding that the region represents India's 'Ashtalakshmi' and its progress is integral to the country's growth.

The Prime Minister noted that Meghalaya showcased its warmth and hospitality to the world during India's G20 Presidency by successfully hosting key events, including a Think20 conference and a meeting linked to the space sector.

He also highlighted the rise in domestic tourism and said visitors invariably return with fond memories of the state.

Commending the state's post-COVID economic performance, PM Modi praised Meghalaya's prudent fiscal management and focus on sustainability.

He said efforts in sectors such as housing, agriculture, healthcare and education were providing strong momentum to the growth trajectory.

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed the Centre's support for sports and culture, noting that Meghalaya will host the National Games next year, which will further strengthen sporting infrastructure and nurture youth talent.

PM Modi also paid tribute to late P.A. Sangma, marking the 10th anniversary of his death this year, and described him as a visionary leader with a deep understanding of the Northeast and Meghalaya.

Responding to the letter, Chief Minister Sangma expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of Meghalaya.

In a post on X, CM Sangma thanked the Prime Minister for his warm wishes, continued guidance and the steadfast support of the Union government and central ministries in accelerating the state's development.

He said the Prime Minister's remembrance and honouring of P. A. Sangma's vision was deeply touching and continues to inspire Meghalaya's journey forward.