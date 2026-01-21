Anandiben Patel's Daughter Anar Patel Appointed Khodaldham President

MENAFN - IANS) Rajkot, Jan 21 (IANS) Former Gujarat Chief Minister and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel's daughter, Anar Patel, has been appointed as the president of the Khodaldham organisation, a key body with a wide presence across Gujarat and beyond.

The announcement was made during the Khodaldham Convener Meet 2026 held at Khodaldham in Rajkot on Wednesday. Khodaldham Trust chairman Naresh Patel announced the decision in the presence of conveners from Saurashtra and various districts of Gujarat.

With this appointment, Anar Patel will be responsible for overseeing the entire organisational functioning of Khodaldham and will be coordinating its activities at the state, national, and international levels wherever Khodaldham institutions and organisational units are functional and active.

Announcing the decision, Naresh Patel said,“I feel great happiness and pride in making this announcement. The name that I am placing before you today will bring pride to Gujarat, and I do not doubt it. Today, Anarben Patel is appointed as the president of the entire Khodaldham organisation.”

Khodaldham's organisational structure is spread across all 31 districts of Gujarat, with conveners appointed at the district, regional, and village levels.

Following the announcement, all district conveners will now work under the guidance of Anar Patel.

The organisation is engaged in activities related to social service, education, healthcare, and initiatives aimed at strengthening social unity.

The post of Khodaldham organisation president is regarded as one of the most significant roles within the trust's administrative framework.

In her new role, Anar Patel will be responsible for coordinating with zonal heads, district conveners, and various committees of Gujarat to ensure smooth functioning and effective implementation of organisational plans.

Established with a structured and grassroots-based network, Khodaldham has built a strong organisational presence over the years.