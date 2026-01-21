403
Zee Media Arena of Champions Concludes with Record Viewership and a Landmark Grand Finale
(MENAFN- Madison PR) Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL), one of India’s largest and most influential media networks, has successfully concluded the first edition of its flagship esports property, Zee Media Arena of Champions, marking a defining milestone in the network’s strategic expansion into the gaming and esports ecosystem.
The tournament witnessed over 6000 team registrations, highlighting the growing depth of grassroots esports talent and the strong appeal of competitive gaming among young, digital-first audiences. Following intense 11 rounds of qualifiers and competitive bracket stages, the competition culminated in a high-stakes Grand Finale featuring the top 12 teams, delivering an electrifying showcase of skill, strategy, and resilience.
Emerging victorious after an intense final showdown, iQOO Total Gaming was crowned the champion of the Zee Media Arena of Champions. iQOO OGxTSG secured the runner-up position, while DEVxREX finished as the second runners-up, underlining the consistently high level of competition throughout the tournament. Adding to the highlights of the finale, iQOO TSGxKRISH was named the Finals MVP, recognised for his exceptional individual performance in decisive moments.
The tournament also delivered strong digital impact. Across the tournament lifecycle, Zee Media Arena of Champions generated a cumulative 55 million+ views across streaming platforms and social media, while also adding 55,000+ new community members, reinforcing the rising demand for professionally produced esports content in India and the property’s ability to build sustained digital engagement.
Speaking on the successful conclusion of the tournament, Mr. Priyadarshan Garg, Chief Business Officer, Indiadotcom Digital Private Limited, a Zee Media company, said, “Arena of Champions represents a strategic extension of Zee Media’s digital vision. The scale of participation, quality of competition, and depth of engagement validate our belief that esports is not a passing trend, but a powerful platform for community-building and storytelling. By bringing together content, technology, and competition, we are creating new avenues for audiences, creators, and brands to engage with India’s youth-driven digital culture in meaningful and measurable ways.”
The end-to-end execution of the tournament was led by Glazer Games, the Execution Partner, overseeing tournament operations, competitive integrity, and digital delivery. THRYL, the Platform Partner, supported tournament infrastructure and player participation, enabling a smooth and inclusive competitive experience at scale.
Mr. Ashish Srivastava, Co-Founder & COO, Glazer Labs, further added, “Partnering with Zee Media on Arena of Champions was a significant step toward delivering structured, large-scale esports experiences in India. The tournament’s reach, production quality, and competitive integrity reflect the growing maturity of the Indian esports ecosystem and its readiness for mainstream audiences.”
With the successful conclusion of Zee Media Arena of Champions, Zee Media strengthens its position as a multi-dimensional digital content network, setting the stage for future esports initiatives aimed at engaging India’s rapidly growing gaming community.
