403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fabindia’s Thoughtfully Curated Home & Gifting Essentials
(MENAFN- Kaizzen Communications) Elevate your gifts with Fabindia’s thoughtfully curated home décor gifting essentials, where timeless design meets authentic artisanal craftsmanship. From handcrafted glassware and elegant brass accents to graceful candle holders and beautifully printed cotton bed covers, each piece brings warmth, character, and understated luxury to any space. Rooted in India’s rich craft traditions and reimagined for modern homes, these gifting finds turn everyday moments into meaningful, beautifully styled experiences.
Mustard Hamza Glass Goblet | Set of 2
M.R.P. ₹1,399
Crafted in vibrant mustard-hued glass, this Fabindia goblet set adds a cheerful, artisanal touch to your dining table. Perfect for serving beverages or as a decorative accent, its elegant form and rich color bring everyday moments to life with style and charm.
Green Aisha Ceramic Mug
M.R.P. ₹468
Infuse your everyday sips with artisanal charm with this Green Aisha Ceramic Mug from Fabindia. Crafted in durable glazed ceramic and finished in a soothing green hue, it’s perfect for your morning coffee, evening tea, or cozy hot chocolate moments. Its classic shape and handcrafted feel add a subtle, elegant touch to your tableware, making every drink feel thoughtfully styled and beautifully simple.
Dhaani Brass Taper Candle Holder
M.R.P. ₹1,312
This Fabindia brass taper candle holder brings understated elegance to any tabletop or mantel. Featuring a sleek, minimal design with a handcrafted finish, it complements both contemporary and classic interiors while adding a soft, inviting glow.
Red Gulzar Printed Cotton Bed Cover
M.R.P. ₹2,437
Adorn your bedroom with the Red Gulzar Printed Cotton Bed Cover, showcasing vibrant hand-block prints on soft, breathable cotton. Its timeless design and rich hues elevate everyday comfort while adding a curated, artisanal touch to your home.
Zhuri Cladded Wooden Photo Frame
M.R.P. ₹1,405
Add a personal and handcrafted touch to your home décor with this Fabindia Zhuri Cladded Wooden Photo Frame. Crafted from solid wood with a cladded finish, it’s perfect for showcasing your favourite memories in style. Its warm natural tones and artisanal character make it an elegant accent for mantels, consoles, or bedside tables, blending seamlessly with both modern and classic interiors.
Mustard Hamza Glass Goblet | Set of 2
M.R.P. ₹1,399
Crafted in vibrant mustard-hued glass, this Fabindia goblet set adds a cheerful, artisanal touch to your dining table. Perfect for serving beverages or as a decorative accent, its elegant form and rich color bring everyday moments to life with style and charm.
Green Aisha Ceramic Mug
M.R.P. ₹468
Infuse your everyday sips with artisanal charm with this Green Aisha Ceramic Mug from Fabindia. Crafted in durable glazed ceramic and finished in a soothing green hue, it’s perfect for your morning coffee, evening tea, or cozy hot chocolate moments. Its classic shape and handcrafted feel add a subtle, elegant touch to your tableware, making every drink feel thoughtfully styled and beautifully simple.
Dhaani Brass Taper Candle Holder
M.R.P. ₹1,312
This Fabindia brass taper candle holder brings understated elegance to any tabletop or mantel. Featuring a sleek, minimal design with a handcrafted finish, it complements both contemporary and classic interiors while adding a soft, inviting glow.
Red Gulzar Printed Cotton Bed Cover
M.R.P. ₹2,437
Adorn your bedroom with the Red Gulzar Printed Cotton Bed Cover, showcasing vibrant hand-block prints on soft, breathable cotton. Its timeless design and rich hues elevate everyday comfort while adding a curated, artisanal touch to your home.
Zhuri Cladded Wooden Photo Frame
M.R.P. ₹1,405
Add a personal and handcrafted touch to your home décor with this Fabindia Zhuri Cladded Wooden Photo Frame. Crafted from solid wood with a cladded finish, it’s perfect for showcasing your favourite memories in style. Its warm natural tones and artisanal character make it an elegant accent for mantels, consoles, or bedside tables, blending seamlessly with both modern and classic interiors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment