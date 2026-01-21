403
Global First: Dubai to Host the World’s First Dragon Boat Races of 2026
(MENAFN- IOHK) The Hong Kong Dragon Boat Challenge returns for its fourth edition on 24-25 January 2026 at the Jewel of the Creek, Deira, becoming the first dragon races in 2026 globally and promising a spectacular weekend of elite sport and vibrant cultural celebration.
Sponsored by Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, this year’s races mark a significant expansion for the sport in the UAE, which will witness over 40 teams from across the Emirates competing for the first time, uniting local communities in a display of strength, rhythm, and teamwork along the historic Dubai Creek.
Event Highlights for Media:
•The Race: High-energy, visually stunning dragon boat races featuring thousands of athletes in the first races in 2026.
•The Culture: An immersive experience of Hong Kong’s festive spirit, with traditional performances, culinary delights, and family-friendly activities.
•The Milestone: The inaugural participation of teams from all seven Emirates, highlighting the sport’s rapid growth across the UAE.
•Visual Opportunities: Dynamic races, energetic team spirits, cultural acts, and crowds of enthusiastic spectators against Dubai's iconic creek backdrop.
Event Details:
•What: Hong Kong Dragon Boat Challenge 2026
•When: 24 January 2026 (Saturday) & 25 January 2026 (Sunday), 10:00 – 18:00 hrs (VIP session on Saturday, 24 January 2026, from 16:00 to 18:00 pm, during which the finals of the winning teams for Day 1 will take place. Food and refreshments will be served during this session)
•Where: Jewel of the Creek, Deira, Dubai (Google map: )
•Organiser: Siren Events
•Title Sponsor: Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office
•Supported by: Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai, Hong Kong Tourism Board, Dubai Sports Council, and Emsteel.
