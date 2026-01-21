403
Planning, Investment Promotion and Sustainable Development Department Government of Meghalaya
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai / National, January 20, 2025: At the 6th Digital Transformation Summit and Awards, held in New Delhi, Meghalaya has received three prestigious awards in the categories for excellence in geospatial technologies, public service delivery and digital health services.
These awards recognise Meghalaya’s innovative and technology-driven initiatives under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Conrad K. Sangma, spanning urban development and infrastructure planning, public service delivery, and healthcare, thereby reaffirming the State’s commitment to inclusive, data-driven governance.
Under the Planning, Investment Promotion and Sustainable Development Department, Meghalaya ONE, was recognised in the category of “Innovative Use of Digital Technology in Enhancing Public Service Delivery.” Meghalaya ONE is a unified digital platform that enables citizens to access government schemes, services, and grievance redressal through a single interface, available via web, physical service centres, and village data volunteers.
The Meghalaya State GIS and UAV Centre, under the Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA) and the Planning, Investment Promotion and Sustainable Development Department, received the award in the category of “Excellence in Use of Geospatial Technologies for Transportation, Urban Development, and Other Projects.” The initiative was conferred the Award of Excellence for its flagship platform - the Meghalaya State Geo Portal (Meghalaya State GeoHub). With AI powered analytics, the platform provides valuable information which can aid decision making and real-time series data helps to track trends such as deforestation, weather forecasting, and water budgeting, supporting evidence-based decisions.
The National Health Mission (NHM), Health Department, Government of Meghalaya, received the award in the category of “Innovative Digital Health Services and Public Health Data Analytics.” NHM was conferred the Award of Excellence for its digital pioneering initiative, MOTHER app. Between 2020 and 2025, Meghalaya recorded a nearly 60 percent reduction in maternal deaths and a 34 percent reduction in Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), demonstrating how real-time data can drive proactive problem-solving and accountability across the health system.
The award ceremony was organised by Governance Now which is sa leading publication focused on public policy and governance.
