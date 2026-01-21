403
Eat, Play, and Celebrate at the Food & Music Festival II at The World of Riverland™
(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, UAE, 20 January 2025: Dubai’s most flavour-packed festival is back. By popular demand, Food & Music Festival II returns to The World of Riverland™ at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, till Sunday, 8 February inviting food lovers, families, and fun-seekers to a full-day festival celebrating food, music, and immersive entertainment, all included in a single ticket.
Throughout the festival, The World of Riverland™ transforms into a lively hub of food, sound, and spectacle, encouraging guests to explore, indulge, and spend more time enjoying the destination. With a single ticket, guests can experience a diverse culinary line-up, live performances, and immersive entertainment across the venue.
Tickets start at AED 50, including AED 50 worth of food redemption, allowing guests to sample a wide variety of signature dishes across the festival. From Kimchi Chicken Bao at Wok Garden, Skull Pizza at Pirate’s Tavern, the Tiramisu Slice Iced Latte at Espresso Riverland Café, the festival offers something for every craving. Guests can also enjoy favourites such as the and the Paratha Truffle Burger at Flip n Burger, featuring a juicy beef patty with rich truffle sauce wrapped in flaky paratha.
For those looking to personalise their festival experience, a range of festival packages is available, allowing guests to choose how they want to enjoy the day. All packages include AED 50 in food redemption. The Standard Package, priced at AED 79, provides access to five experiences. The Plus Package, at AED 99, includes access to seven experiences. For those seeking a full day of fun, the Premium Ticket, priced at AED 149, offers access to nine experiences, delivering the perfect blend of food, play and live entertainment.
Guests can enjoy a mix of signature attractions such as Neon Galaxy, Perplex City, Archery & Axe Throwing, cycling, The Hidden Chamber, The Shooting Zone, The Speed Zone, and Mini Golf, alongside the vibrant culinary and entertainment programme, making it an ideal choice for those wanting the full festival experience with added value.
As plates are filled and flavours explored, live music and performances bring the festival to life, setting the rhythm week after week. The opening weekends set the tone with high-energy tribute performances inspired by global music icons. Expect crowd-pleasing hits from a Pitbull tribute, singalong moments with Robbie Williams, and feel-good nostalgia courtesy of an ABBA-inspired live band, all lighting up the Peninsula Stage. The party continues the following week with tributes to Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, alongside an Intercontinental Duo delivering international favourites with a smooth, soulful acoustic twist.
During the week, guests can enjoy regularly scheduled experiences including roaming parades and eco-friendly laser shows, while weekends dial up the energy with live music at the Peninsula Stage, kids’ activities woven through key dining areas, and vibrant street performances featuring drummers, stilt walkers, jugglers, and roaming entertainers.
Families can extend their Dubai Parks™ and Resorts experience with an overnight stay at T-REX Glamping. The world’s only dinosaur-themed glamping experience offers themed dining, relaxed poolside bites at the Splashing Raptor Pool Bar, and hands-on activities for young explorers, from fossil hunts and Lava Watchpoint visits to the Dinosaur Footprint Pool. Stays start from AED 1,061.
Food & Music Festival II at The World of Riverland™ promises a social, flavour-filled escape for families where great food, great music, and unforgettable moments come together in one standout festival.
Visit: for more information.
currentglobal
