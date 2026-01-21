Flsmidth: Transactions Under Share Buy-Back Programme

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 56-2025

On 25 June 2025, FLSmidth & Co. A/S (“FLSmidth”) initiated a share buy-back programme of up to DKK 1.4 billion (ref. Company Announcement no. 12-2025). Under the share buy-back programme, FLSmidth may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 1.4 billion, and no more than 4,600,000 shares, corresponding to approximately 8 percent of the share capital of the company. The share buy-back programme will be executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”). The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme during the period from 14 January 2026 to 20 January 2026:

Number of shares bought back Average transaction price (DKK) Total transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 2,631,288 1,125,448,034.13 14-01-2026 20,000 509.08 10,181,516.00 15-01-2026 19,500 512.10 9,985,909.05 16-01-2026 20,000 518.93 10,378,612.00 19-01-2026 21,000 508.80 10,684,886.10 20-01-2026 21,000 510.59 10,722,423.60 Accumulated under the programme 2,732,788 1,177,401,380.88

The details of each transaction are attached to this Company Announcement as appendix.

Following these transactions, FLSmidth holds a total of 3,299,790 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.72 percent of the company's total share capital.



