Kerala Youth Arrested In Bengaluru For Stealing Women's Innerwear, Self-Videos

Bengaluru, Jan 21 (IANS) The Bengaluru police arrested a 23-year-old native of Kerala on Wednesday for allegedly stealing women's undergarments and filming himself wearing them.

The accused, identified as Amul, is residing in the Hebbagodi police station limits in the city.

The accused, identified as Amul, was apprehended after local CCTV footage recorded his movements in residential lanes of the city, a senior police officer confirmed.

The police said that Amul targeted houses and balconies where clothes were hung for drying. He reportedly observed the surroundings to ensure no one was watching before fleeing with the stolen undergarments of women.

During the interrogation, police recovered a large quantity of stolen women's undergarments from the accused's residence. He told investigators that he had hidden them after stealing them from various houses. A subsequent digital forensic examination of his mobile phone revealed multiple videos of him wearing the stolen clothes.

Amul reportedly told investigators during interrogation that he felt "intoxicated" while wearing the women's garments.

The Hebbagodi police registered a suo motu case under Sections 303(2) (theft), 329(4) (house trespass), and 79 (words, sounds, gestures, or exhibiting objects intended to insult the modesty or intrude upon the privacy of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

In March 2025, the Tumakuru police arrested a 25-year-old software engineer for stealing the innerwear of female students. CCTV footage corroborated his confession, in which he admitted to carrying out thefts in several parts of the city. As the victims chose not to file formal complaints, he was released on bail with a warning.

The investigation found that he was addicted to watching pornographic videos. His parents are teachers, and his elder brother is also a software professional.

In a separate incident, the Hebbagodi police arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly wearing women's innerwear and roaming in public places, causing public nuisance and outrage. The incident was reported on January 19 this year in Hebbagodi.

The accused was seen wearing women's undergarments, posing obscenely, and moving around public areas, triggering concern and fear among women.