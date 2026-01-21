Greek FM Meets Qatar's Envoy

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic H E Giorgos Gerapetritis met yesterday with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Hellenic Republic H E Ali bin Khalfan Al Mansouri. The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation.

