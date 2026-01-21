SAB Participates In Meeting To Evaluate Strategic Training Plan For GCC Counterpart Bureaus

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: State Audit Bureau (SAB) participated in the meeting of the working team for monitoring and evaluating the strategic training plan for the financial and accounting audit bureaus of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which was held virtually yesterday.

During the meeting, SAB was represented by Acting Director of Centre of Excellence for Training and Development at the bureau, Mohammed Mahdhar Al Saadi, and head of the training and capacity development department at the bureau, Johara Ahmed Al Jaal.

The meeting addressed the recommendations and outcomes of the strategic training plan for member agencies for the period 2023-2025, and the implementation of the initiatives contained in that plan for the period 2026-2028.

SAB met on Monday with a delegation from the Court of Accounts of the Republic of Tunisia, during which the Tunisian delegation was briefed on the bureau's experience in adopting and implementing artificial intelligence, and the mechanisms of work followed in the organisational, legal and technical aspects. During the visit, areas of cooperation of common interest were also discussed, to support expertise and enhance mutual benefit.