Brouq Desert Activation Extended Until February 10
Doha: Brouq has emerged as one of this winter season's most popular outdoor attractions, welcoming strong public interest from residents and visitors alike since its launch. In response to continued demand, Visit Qatar has announced the extension of Brouq until February 10, allowing more audiences to experience this distinctive desert experience.
For those who have yet to enjoy Brouq, the Desert Escape Zone offers a range of adventure-led activities, including the 25-metre Adventure Tower and Qatar's longest zipline, complemented by open-air dining areas and live entertainment throughout the day.
Visitors can also explore the Film City zone, which brings together cultural experiences such as falcon photo opportunities, henna art, traditional and musical performances, and storytelling sessions.
Children can enjoy a dedicated programme featuring puppet shows, face painting, and caricature classes, making Brouq a well-rounded destination for families.
