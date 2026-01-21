London Entrepreneur Named One Of 2026'S Leading UK Female Founders

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 19, 2026 6:49 am - London entrepreneur Geeta Sidhu-Robb, founder of WCorp Ltd, has been named one of the UK's 100 most inspiring female entrepreneurs for 2026 by Small Business Britain's f:Entrepreneur #iAlso100 campaign for her work advancing workplace equity.

7th January 2026: Geeta Sidhu-Robb, founder of Wcorp Ltd based in London, has been recognised as one of the UK's 100 most inspiring female entrepreneurs.

Geeta, who founded her business in 2024, will be featured alongside leading female founders from across the country as part of Small Business Britain's f:Entrepreneur #IAlso100 campaign, which celebrates the multi-achievements of women running businesses in the UK.

The campaign celebrates 100 exceptional women across the UK who are driving innovation, growth, and positive impact in their communities, while running successful businesses.

Geeta is being profiled for her achievements in advancing workplace equity and building safer, more inclusive cultures for women through WCorp, and her commitment to mentoring women leaders, advocating for systemic change in business and driving accountability at board and investor level.

On being featured in this year's #IAlso100 lineup, Geeta said:“I'm honoured to be recognised alongside so many inspiring women. This acknowledgment is a reminder that when we create workplaces where women are safe, supported and able to thrive, businesses and communities are stronger for it.”

Launched in 2017 by Small Business Britain, the f:Entrepreneur campaign aims to raise greater awareness of the impact of incredible female business owners across the country, and help provide inspiration and role models to the wider small business community.

“It is brilliant to feature Geeta Sidhu-Robb in this year's #IAlso100 campaign. All of the female entrepreneurs in this year's line-up are inspirational and remarkable role models,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, CEO and Founder of Small Business Britain.

“Their creativity, leadership, and community impact show exactly why supporting female founders is so important, not only for the UK's economic growth but for the positive difference they make to wider society.”

The #IAlso100 campaign offers a host of events, training, and networking opportunities to boost skills, capability, and confidence.

Female entrepreneurship continues to make a powerful economic impact, with estimates suggesting up to £250 billion could be added to the UK economy if women started and scaled new businesses at the same rate as men.1

To view the full list of the 100 female business owners featured in this year's f:Entrepreneur #IAlso100 campaign, visit

About WCorp Ltd

WCorp is a UK-based certification platform founded by award-winning entrepreneur Geeta Sidhu-Robb to drive systemic change in how organisations support and retain women. Working across workplaces, leadership and investment, WCorp sets clear standards for accountability, culture and equity, helping women bring their biology to work.



About f:Entrepreneur



Michelle Ovens CBE set up the f:Entrepreneur Campaign, which launched on International Women's Day 2017, because of the growing sense that there should be more recognition for the amazing, multi-faceted contribution of women who run so many businesses in the UK.



The goal of the campaign is to celebrate the dynamic and inspirational businesses led by women in the UK. It is aimed at both men and women, because everyone has something to learn from these stories of challenge and success.



Through events, content and storytelling, f:Entrepreneur showcases role models to help and inspire all small businesses.

About the #IAlso100



The f:Entrepreneur #IAlso100 celebrates and showcase amazing female entrepreneurs from all over the UK and is brought to you by the f:Entrepreneur campaign, run by Small Business Britain.



About Small Business Britain

Small Business Britain is the UK's leading champion of small businesses, supporting the UK's 5.6 million small businesses, no matter their location, their sector, or their ambition level.

Through a series of campaigns, networks, training and reports, Small Business Britain champions and informs small businesses in the UK. Committed to making entrepreneurship as inclusive as possible, it brings small business owners together to foster growth and increased confidence.



