York Firm Launches New Making Tax Digital Service To Support Local Businesses

Mollan & Co has introduced the Making Tax Digital service in response to growing concern and confusion around MTD requirements.

As HMRC continues to expand digital tax reporting, many taxpayers remain unsure about what applies to them and how to prepare. From April 2026, Making Tax Digital (MTD) for Income Tax will become mandatory for many sole traders and landlords, but thousands are still unaware or unprepared for the change.

Rise in demand for MTD services

Mollan & co has seen a sharp rise in the number of small businesses reaching out to them for help meeting MTD compliance rules.

The new service is designed to simplify compliance for VAT, Income Tax Self-Assessment and digital record-keeping.

It combines cloud accounting tools with one-to-one support and clear, jargon-free advice, helping clients stay compliant without unnecessary stress.

Rob Mollan, Founder and Director of Mollan & co, said:“Making Tax Digital is a big shift, and, understandably, people feel uncertain about what it means for them.

“We aim to provide straightforward guidance and practical support, so clients feel confident and in control rather than overwhelmed.”

Working across Yorkshire, Mollan & Co takes pride in offering a local, personal service where clients can speak directly with experienced advisors who understand the local business landscape.

Local business owners, landlords and self-employed professionals are encouraged to contact Mollan & Co for a free initial conversation to discuss whether MTD applies to them and what they should do next. Mollan & Co are expert MTD accountants with more than 40 years of experience supporting businesses across Yorkshire.

Call Mollan & Co today on 01904 488747 or send an email to