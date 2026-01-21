Palms Dental Care Launches Affordable Membership Plan For Predictable Dental Costs In Lake Worth, FL

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 19, 2026 8:35 am - Palms Dental Care in Lake Worth, FL, has launched an Affordable Dental Membership Plan, offering predictable dental costs for patients. For a monthly fee, members receive cleanings, exams, x-rays, and discounts on treatments like fillings and crowns.

Lake Worth, FL – Palms Dental Care, a trusted dental practice serving Lake Worth, FL, is excited to announce the launch of its Affordable Dental Membership Plan, designed to make dental care both accessible and predictable for patients of all ages.

The membership plan provides comprehensive preventive care for a single low monthly fee, including dental cleanings, exams, and x-rays. Members also enjoy exclusive discounts on additional services such as fillings, crowns, and cosmetic procedures. With no deductibles, claims, denials, or pre-approvals, patients can focus on maintaining a healthy smile without worrying about surprise expenses.

“Our new membership plan is designed to remove the financial barriers that often prevent patients from receiving consistent dental care,” said Dr. Kyle Kromrey, lead dentist at Palms Dental Care.“We want every resident of Lake Worth to have access to high-quality dental services without the stress of insurance limitations or unexpected bills.”

Key benefits of the Palms Dental Care Membership Plan include:

1. Inclusive preventive care: Routine cleanings, exams, and x-rays at no additional cost.

2. Cost savings: Discounts on fillings, crowns, and other dental treatments.

3. Immediate enrollment: Start receiving benefits right away with no waiting periods.

4. Hassle-free coverage: No claims, denials, or pre-approvals to navigate.

5. Predictable costs: One monthly fee with no hidden or surprise charges.

The membership plan is ideal for families, individuals without dental insurance, and anyone seeking predictable dental costs while maintaining optimal oral health. Patients in Lake Worth can now prioritize their dental care and enjoy peace of mind knowing their preventive and restorative needs are covered.

“By offering this membership plan, we aim to help our community take proactive steps in maintaining healthy teeth and gums,” added Dr. Kyle Kromrey.“Preventive care is the key to avoiding costly dental issues, and this plan makes it simple and affordable for everyone.”

Residents of Lake Worth can enroll in the Palms Dental Care Membership Plan today and start saving immediately. For more information or to sign up, visit to schedule an enrollment consultation.

About Palms Dental Care:

Palms Dental Care is a leading dental practice in Lake Worth, FL, providing comprehensive dental services including preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, restorative treatments, and advanced procedures. The practice is committed to delivering high-quality, affordable, and patient-centered dental care in a comfortable environment.