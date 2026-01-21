A Night Of Laughter With Purpose: Comedy Benefit Supporting Recovery Services

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 19, 2026 1:20 pm - Community connection matters - especially when it brings people together for a good cause.

On February 28, Learn to Live Clinical Services is proud to support the Nick Wilson Foundation Comedy Benefit, an evening designed to bring laughter, awareness, and support to recovery-focused initiatives in our region.

This special event features nationally recognized comedians Aaron Putnam and Kerryn Feehan, delivering a night of humor while helping shine a light on the importance of accessible, compassionate behavioral health and outpatient care.

Why Community Events Matter in Recovery Support

Recovery does not happen in isolation. Strong community involvement plays a key role in creating environments where individuals and families feel supported, understood, and encouraged to seek help when they need it.

Events like this comedy benefit help:

Reduce stigma surrounding behavioral health and recovery

Raise awareness about outpatient and clinical support services

Strengthen community partnerships

Provide opportunities for positive connection and shared experiences

Learn to Live Clinical Services believes in meeting people where they are - not just inside clinical settings, but within the community itself.

About the Nick Wilson Foundation Comedy Benefit

The Nick Wilson Foundation Comedy Benefit combines entertainment with impact. By bringing well-known comedians to the stage, the event creates a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere where attendees can enjoy a great night out while supporting meaningful work.

Event Details

Date: February 28

Event: Nick Wilson Foundation Comedy Benefit

Featuring: Aaron Putnam & Kerryn Feehan

Supported by: Learn to Live Clinical Services

Ticket and venue details available here:

Learn to Live Clinical Services: Committed Beyond the Clinic

Learn to Live Clinical Services offers outpatient and behavioral health support designed to help individuals build healthier, more stable lives. Their involvement in community events reflects a broader mission - supporting recovery through education, connection, and accessible care.

By supporting events like this comedy benefit, Learn to Live Clinical Services continues its commitment to:

Community engagement

Recovery awareness

Accessible outpatient support

Long-term wellness solutions

Join the Community for a Meaningful Night

Whether you're attending for the comedy, the cause, or both, the Nick Wilson Foundation Comedy Benefit offers an opportunity to support important recovery-focused work while enjoying an evening of laughter.

Learn to Live Clinical Services is proud to stand alongside community partners in creating spaces where support, understanding, and hope can grow.

