Heavy Rains Revive Springs, Strengthen Water, Agricultural Security

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Governorates, Jan. 21 (Petra) -- The series of weather systems that swept across Jordan in recent weeks has delivered more than just rainfall, triggering a visible environmental revival marked by the return of dozens of natural springs and a noticeable rise in surface and groundwater levels across the Kingdom. The developments highlight the ability of local ecosystems to rebound when given favorable climatic conditions.Field observations by the Jordan News Agency (Petra) revealed widespread improvements in water availability and environmental conditions in multiple governorates. Springs that had been dormant for years began flowing again, wadis and waterfalls were reactivated, and groundwater reserves showed measurable recovery. These gains come at a critical time, as Jordan continues to grapple with long-standing water scarcity, making the recent rainfall an important opportunity to strengthen water security through better management and investment in rainwater harvesting for agricultural, environmental, and domestic use.In Irbid Governorate, rainfall across urban and rural areas revitalized natural springs and surface water reserves, improving environmental conditions and supporting agricultural and tourism activity. Ahmad Al-Shraideh, President of the Development Association for Humans and Environment, said the heavy rains restored flow to several springs that had dried up in recent years, including those in Wadi Al-Rayyan, Wadi Zeglab, and Bani Kinana. He also noted the return of seasonal waterfalls across the governorate, creating scenic landscapes that attracted visitors and nature enthusiasts.Al-Shraideh emphasized that the renewed water flow has boosted biodiversity, encouraged the growth of wild, medicinal, and aromatic plants, and strengthened prospects for eco-tourism, signaling a promising spring season with positive economic implications for local communities.Irbid Water Director Saleh Momani said rainfall levels exceeded 60 percent of the annual average, contributing to the recharge of shallow aquifers, reviving springs, and reducing dependence on irrigation for rain-fed crops, in line with national water sustainability efforts.In Madaba Governorate, Director of Agriculture Bassam Abu Ghanam said the rainy season began earlier than usual and surpassed annual averages, prompting farmers to expand the cultivation of wheat, barley, and lentils. He reported improved flow and quality in several key springs and wadis, as well as the return of water sources that had dried up in previous years. He added that water-harvesting projects, including the construction of hundreds of collection wells and the distribution of olive seedlings, helped maximize the benefits of the rainfall.In Karak Governorate, the recent rains restored life to numerous historic springs that had vanished during prolonged droughts. Residents described the current season as one of the strongest in decades. Petra documented the renewed flow of springs near Karak Castle and along Wadi Al-Karak toward the Dead Sea, alongside significant increases in water discharge from other local sources. Karak Governor Qablan Al-Sharif stressed the importance of supporting farmers and promoting modern irrigation methods to ensure sustainable use of renewed water resources.In Tafilah Governorate, cumulative rainfall reached approximately 253 millimeters, exceeding the annual average of 250 millimeters, compared with just 35 millimeters during the same period last year. Head of the Farmers' Union Arafat Al-Marayat described the current season as among the best in years, noting the revival of springs and wadis across the governorate. He said continued rainfall would sustain green cover, support rain-fed agriculture through the summer, and provide natural grazing areas for livestock.Local farmers reported improved soil moisture, healthier crops, and replenished rangelands, while Tafilah Water Department Director Rabee' Amayreh confirmed that the rainfall boosted surface runoff, spring discharge, groundwater reserves, and drinking-water storage in dams.In Ma'an Governorate, Omar Al-Khashman, Dean of the Technical College at Al-Hussein Bin Talal University, said recent rains and flash floods increased hydraulic pressure within groundwater reservoirs, leading to the re-emergence of several small springs, particularly in western areas. He highlighted improved flows in Ain Al-Oud and Ain Shammakh, as well as springs in Wadi Musa and Shobak, supporting local agricultural activity.Hydrology professor at Yarmouk University Khaldoun Qudah cautioned that despite the positive season, rainfall alone cannot offset the accumulated groundwater deficit, noting that annual abstraction ranges between 400 and 600 million cubic meters, far exceeding the safe yield of 275 million cubic meters.Geology and water expert Mohammad Farajat described the recent rainfall as a "turning point" for the agricultural sector, citing its role in leaching salts from soils, increasing soil moisture, revitalizing rangelands, lowering production and energy costs, and supporting food price stability.While not a permanent solution to Jordan's water challenges, the recent rainfall has delivered meaningful environmental, agricultural, and economic relief, reinforcing the importance of efficient rainwater management as a cornerstone of national water security in the face of climate change.