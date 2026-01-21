Pundits: Economic Modernization Vision To Elevate Jordan's Global Tourism Standing

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 21 (Petra) -- Tourism experts and industry professionals have stressed that the projects included in the second executive program of Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision for 2026–2029 represent a comprehensive roadmap for advancing the tourism sector and reinforcing the Kingdom's standing as a competitive global destination.In remarks to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), stakeholders said the initiatives under the "Jordan as a Global Destination" pillar are designed as an integrated system aimed at diversifying tourism products, enhancing air connectivity, revitalizing domestic and inbound tourism through a wide range of events, and upgrading the appeal of historic city centers.They noted that the implementation of these projects is expected to drive growth in visitor numbers, extend tourists' length of stay across various governorates, and increase overall tourism spending. Such outcomes would strengthen tourism and service-related businesses, encourage local and foreign investment, and generate sustainable job opportunities for local communities, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of Jordan's tourism sector and consolidating its role as a key engine of economic growth.The program features several flagship initiatives, including the development of Christian pilgrimage tourism, expanded support for low-cost, charter, and scheduled air services, the launch of the "Celebrate Jo" initiative, and the redevelopment of historic urban centers in Salt, Karak, and Madaba.Awni Kawar, a member of the Jordan Inbound Tour Operators Association (JITOA), said that enhancing Christian pilgrimage tourism goes beyond promotion, requiring upgraded infrastructure, high-quality visitor services, preservation of archaeological and baptism sites, the establishment of an interpretive museum, and the development of hotel facilities near the Baptism Site to extend visitor stays.Kawar added that expanding low-cost, charter, and regular flights would open new tourism markets in Europe and East Asia, while also strengthening access from traditional markets in Western Europe and the Americas. This, he said, would make Jordan more accessible to a broader range of travelers across different age groups and spending levels.He also pointed out that festivals, conferences, and cultural and social events play a vital role in sustaining tourism activity throughout the year. Meanwhile, investing in heritage cities such as Salt, Karak, and Madaba would help distribute tourism flows more evenly, while stimulating improvements in infrastructure and services.Tourism investor and member of the Tourism Committee at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, Osamah Abu Taleb, described the projects as a strategic shift from viewing tourism solely as a service sector to managing it as a fully integrated economic ecosystem. He said the "Celebrate Jo" initiative would help reinvigorate domestic tourism and position events and festivals as major drivers of tourism demand.Abu Taleb stressed that sustainable tourism growth is not measured only by higher visitor numbers, but also by diversifying tourism products and motivations throughout the year. He noted that religious tourism and cultural events offer non-seasonal demand, helping reduce reliance on short peak periods and creating a more stable tourism cycle.He further explained that the projects are designed to stimulate demand from two angles: improving access to Jordan through lower travel costs and expanded air connectivity, and enhancing the visitor experience through diversified destinations, events, and tourism products. Together, these factors are expected to lengthen visitor stays, increase average spending, and broaden the economic benefits of tourism across regions and communities.Tourism development and destination growth expert Amjad Sawalha emphasized that the success of these initiatives depends on tangible improvements to the tourism product itself, not only on marketing efforts or easier access. He called for clear performance indicators such as average length of stay, spending levels, and geographic distribution of visitors along with strong institutional mechanisms to ensure destinations are fully prepared to absorb increased demand.Sawalha added that a genuine transition toward sustainable tourism requires a diversified portfolio of experiences, including nature, adventure, health, cultural, community-based, and business tourism. He also stressed the importance of diversifying target segments, moving from short-term programs to long-term investments in the visitor experience, engaging the private sector and local communities as partners and operators, and establishing robust evaluation systems to determine which initiatives succeed, which should be adjusted, and which are no longer viable.