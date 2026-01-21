Vehicle Imports In Azerbaijan Rise 29% In 2025
In 2025, Azerbaijan imported 123,319 vehicles of various types, valued at $2.386 billion, marking a significant increase compared to the previous year, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.Access to paid information is limited
