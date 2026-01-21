Oil Transported Via BTC Pipeline Drops To 206.4 Million Barrels In 2025

In 2025, a total of 206.434 million barrels of crude oil were transported through Türkiye via the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline, Azernews reports, citing Türkiye's state pipeline operator BOTAŞ.

