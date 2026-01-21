403
Kuwait Oil Price Down To USD 60.61 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down 12 cents to reach USD 60.61 per barrel on Tuesday, compared to USD 60.73 pb on Monday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).
In global markets, Brent crude futures climbed 98 cents to USD 64.92 pb, while US West Texas Intermediate rose 90 cents to USD 60.34 pb. (end)
km
