Letter To Editor: Digital Jamabandi Brings Real Relief To Kashmiri Farmers

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) In a historic first for Jammu & Kashmir, Kishigund, a village in Tehsil Qazigund, has shown how governance can transform from secrecy into empowerment.

For decades, the Jamabandi, the cornerstone of land administration, functioned more as a symbol of authority than as a tool for the people.

Hidden in dusty record rooms, written in archaic language, and accessible only through intermediaries, it dictated ownership, inheritance, and cultivation while leaving farmers with little control.

Errors persisted, manipulations spread silently, and disputes multiplied.

Families lived with uncertainty over land that had shaped their livelihoods for generations.

That reality has changed.

Under the leadership of Tehsildar Sajad Ahmad, Kishigund became the first village to conduct a public reading of the Jamabandi under the Walharus Digital Revenue Portal.

Villagers no longer had to rely on clerks or intermediaries to interpret their records. Survey numbers, ownership details, share ratios, mutation entries, cultivation information, inheritance claims, and boundary descriptions were read aloud in front of landowners. Discrepancies were recorded immediately in a grievance register, ensuring prompt correction.

Authority shifted from offices to the people themselves, turning bureaucracy into participation.

In rural India, the Jamabandi carries unmatched significance. It identifies landowners, cultivators, heirs, mortgage holders, and beneficiaries of compensation or government schemes. It preserves the social history of villages while defining economic futures.

When kept inaccessible, it became a source of disputes, encroachments, and corruption.

Kishigund demonstrates that transparency restores confidence. Elderly farmers matched decades-old receipts with digital entries. Women verified inheritance claims. Young landowners ensured title clarity. Doubts dissolved instantly, and disputes resolved peacefully.