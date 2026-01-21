BCCI To 'Simplify’ Central Contracts By Removing A+ Category
As per the existing policy, a cricketer in A+ category is paid Rs 7 crore annually, Rs 5 crore in A, Rs 3 crore in B and Rs 1 crore in C.
ADVERTISEMENT
In the yet to be announced retainers for 2025-26, players will only be bracketed in A, B and C category.
Only four players - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja - were placed in the highest A+ category in the previous cycle.
Out of four, only Jasprit Bumrah remains an all format player. Kohli and Rohit play only the ODI format while Jadeja remains part of the Test and ODI set up having retired from the shortest format.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment