PCB Standing By Bangladesh On T20 World Cup Row With ICC


2026-01-21 02:03:40
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup just weeks away, uncertainty has emerged over Pakistan's participation after reports claimed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has paused its tournament preparations amid Bangladesh's standoff with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been given January 21 as the deadline to confirm participation in the 20-team event, scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. Bangladesh has reportedly insisted it does not want to play its matches in India, citing security concerns, but the ICC has so far not agreed to the demand. The ICC has warned that failure to confirm participation by the deadline could result in Bangladesh being replaced by the next-best-ranked team.


Pakistani media reports said PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has communicated Pakistan's support to BCB officials, and asked the national team and support staff to slow down World Cup-related planning until the situation becomes clearer. The developments follow high-level discussions between Pakistan and Bangladesh, with Islamabad indicating it may review its own participation if Bangladesh's request is not addressed.

Kashmir Observer

