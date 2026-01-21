UK Mulls Australia-Style Ban On Social Media For Children
The government said it would examine evidence from around the world on a wide range of suggested proposals, including looking at whether a social media ban for children would be effective and, if one was introduced, how best to make it work.
Ministers will visit Australia, which last month became the first country to ban social media for children under 16, to learn from their approach, the statement said.
The government did not mention a particular age limit, but said it was exploring a ban“for children under a certain age”, in addition to other measures, such as better age checks and looking into whether the current digital age of consent was too low.
The proposals come as governments and regulators worldwide contend with the risks of exposing children to social media, as well as the impact of screen time on their development and mental health.
The recent rapid explosion of AI-generated content online has exacerbated those concerns, highlighted this month by a public outcry over reports of Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot generating non-consensual sexual images, including of minors.
The British government has already set out plans for an outright ban on artificial intelligence nudification tools, while working to stop children being able to take, share or view nude images on their devices, it said in Monday's statement.
