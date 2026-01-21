Rehab Facilities Emerge As Hope For Drug-Hit Youth

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)At a time when drug abuse continues to pose a serious social and public health challenge in Kashmir, addiction treatment centres across the Valley are increasingly emerging as vital support systems and rays of hope for individuals trapped in substance dependency.

Health experts and officials said these centres, despite limited infrastructure, are playing a critical role in treatment, counselling and rehabilitation of drug abusers, many of whom are young and vulnerable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials associated with the Addiction Treatment Facility (ATF) at District Hospital Kulgam told KNO that since its establishment, the centre has registered 2,109 patients, reflecting the magnitude of the crisis as well as the growing trust in institutional treatment. Of these, 112 new patients were registered in 2025 alone, while the facility recorded an impressive 18,835 follow-up visits during the same year, indicating sustained engagement with those undergoing treatment.

Similarly, the ATF at Shopian has also witnessed a steady rise in footfall. Officials said 713 patients have been registered so far, with around 100 new patients enrolled in 2025, underlining the expanding reach of addiction treatment services in south Kashmir.

Doctors working at these centres revealed alarming trends in substance use.“Nearly 95 per cent of the patients visiting the ATFs are opioid users, predominantly heroin,” they said, adding that around 70 per cent of these heroin users are intravenous drug abusers (IVDAs). This puts them at a high risk of life-threatening infections such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV.