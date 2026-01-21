Study Debunks Trump's Claim Foreigners Pay His Tariffs
However, a major new study released Monday by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, an economic think tank based in Germany, shows that US businesses and consumers are shouldering the burden for the vast majority of Trump's tariffs.
After examining more than 25 million shipment records of goods imported to the US last year, the institute found that foreign exporters only absorbed 4% of the US$200 billion in tariff payments, with the remaining 96% being passed on to US importers and consumers.
