Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Study Debunks Trump's Claim Foreigners Pay His Tariffs


2026-01-21 02:01:18
(MENAFN- Asia Times) US President Donald Trump has long insisted, in the face of decades of research by economists, that foreign producers are the only ones who are paying for his tariffs on imported goods.

However, a major new study released Monday by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, an economic think tank based in Germany, shows that US businesses and consumers are shouldering the burden for the vast majority of Trump's tariffs.

After examining more than 25 million shipment records of goods imported to the US last year, the institute found that foreign exporters only absorbed 4% of the US$200 billion in tariff payments, with the remaining 96% being passed on to US importers and consumers.

Asia Times

