Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Canadian Prime Minister Carney Says US-Led Global Order Is Over

2026-01-21 02:01:07
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in Davos that the US-led global order has ended, warning economic power is increasingly weaponized worldwide.

Mark Carney told the World Economic Forum in Davos that the global system shaped and led by the United States has reached its end and will not return.

He said the world is entering a new phase where economic integration and financial infrastructure are openly used by hegemonic powers, especially the United States, as tools of pressure.

Carney stressed that Canada strongly opposes any US tariffs imposed to advance President Donald Trump's political objectives, including pressure linked to the future of Greenland.

He also expressed clear support for Denmark's sovereignty over Greenland and reiterated Canada's willingness to build new alliances with like-minded countries facing similar challenges.

His remarks come as Trump has threatened European countries with additional tariffs over their opposition to transferring control of Greenland to the United States.

In recent years, trade barriers, sanctions, and financial restrictions have increasingly become central instruments in geopolitical competition among major global powers.

Many European governments argue that using tariffs as political leverage undermines multilateral trade rules and risks destabilizing long-standing economic partnerships.

Trump has said his administration plans to impose an additional 10 percent tariff on eight European countries next month, escalating tensions across the Atlantic.

The growing dispute highlights deepening fractures in the global system, as countries prepare for a more fragmented and increasingly multipolar international order.

Khaama Press

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

