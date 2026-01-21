'That Big Idiot' Elon Musk: Michael O'leary Escalates Spat With Tesla CEO Ryanair Launches New Offer On Flight Tickets

MENAFN - Live Mint) A public war of words between Elon Musk and Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary has turned into a bold marketing stunt. Europe's largest budget airline, Ryanair, has launched a campaign called“Ryanair's Big 'Idiot' Seat Sale”.

The promotion shows mock images of Musk and O'Leary labelled as“Big Idiots”. The Irish businessman is playfully attacking Musk. Musk is shown holding a model Tesla car and a small rocket.

The sale offers 1 lakh seats priced from £16.99 (roughly ₹2,000) for travel between February and April. The campaign also targets users of X (formerly Twitter).

“Don't thank us, thank that big“IDIOT” Elon Musk. Sale now on,” Ryanair wrote on Elon Musk's microblogging platform.

This stunt reflects Ryanair's long tradition of provocative advertising. It often draws attention through such commercials and boosts bookings quickly.

The dispute between the two billionaires started after O'Leary had refused to install Starlink wifi on Ryanair's aircraft. He argued the equipment would increase drag and cost the airline £250 million ( ₹3,071 crore) each year.

“Our fuel bill a year is five billion; it would cost us about $200, $250 million a year. In other words, about an extra dollar for every passenger we fly, and the reality for us is we can't afford those costs,” he said.

According to the airline CEO, passengers should not be asked to pay extra just to accommodate Elon Musk's telecom provider.

Elon Musk rejected the Ryanair boss' cost calculations. According to the Tesla CEO, the numbers are wrong.

Michael O'Leary responded in a company press release, "Musk knows even less about airline ownership rules than he does about aircraft aerodynamics."

“Perhaps Musk needs a break?? Ryanair is launching a Great Idiots seat sale especially for Elon and any other idiots on 'X'. 100,000 seats for just €16.99 one-way. Buy now before Musk gets one!!!” the statement further said.

Elon Musk earlier said O'Leary should be fired. He even suggested buying Ryanair.

“How much would it cost to buy you?” the SpaceX founder replied to a post by Ryanair.

In another tweet, he wrote,“I really want to put a Ryan in charge of Ryan Air. It is your destiny."

Can Elon Musk buy Ryanair?

No. Elon Musk buying Ryanair is unrealistic because, according to EU rules, only European entities can own EU airlines.

“Member States and/or nationals of Member States own more than 50% of the undertaking and effectively control it, whether directly or indirectly through one or more intermediate undertakings,” says the Official Journal of the European Union.

To run an airline in the EU, at least 51% ownership must stay with Europeans. On top of this, real decision-making power must also remain with them. Both ownership and control are compulsory. One without the other is not allowed.

Non-EU individuals or companies cannot own or control more than 50% of an EU airline. This includes rich foreign businessmen. The only exception is when the EU signs a special agreement with another country allowing it.

If an airline loses this EU ownership or control, it immediately loses its licence. That means it cannot operate freely across Europe or benefit from the EU aviation market.

Elon Musk holds American, Canadian and South African citizenship. This makes any takeover legally impossible today.