Netanyahu Accepts Trump's Invitation To Join Gaza 'Board Of Peace' Full List Of Countries Joining US President's Offer
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday accepted US President Donald Trump's invitation to join the“Board of Peace” over the Gaza ceasefire. In addition to Israel, Trump's offer to join the initiative has so far been accepted by Azerbaijan, Argentina, Belarus, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.
