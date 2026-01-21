Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Netanyahu Accepts Trump's Invitation To Join Gaza 'Board Of Peace' Full List Of Countries Joining US President's Offer

2026-01-21 02:00:37
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Israel's ‍PM Benjamin Netanyahu ⁠on Wednesday accepted US ​President Donald ‍Trump's invitation to join the“Board of ⁠Peace” over the Gaza ceasefire.⁠ In addition to Israel, Trump's offer to join the initiative has so far been accepted by Azerbaijan, Argentina, Belarus, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.

Live Mint

