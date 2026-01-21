London-Style Double-Decker Bus Launched In Bengaluru: How Much Will It Cost?

For tourists in Bengaluru, London-style 'Ambari Double Decker' buses have started operating. These buses will connect major tourist spots like Lalbagh and Vidhana Soudha, and tickets can be booked online through the corporation's website.

An official said tourists can book city tours online on the corporation's website. Tickets cost 180 rupees. The bus runs from 10:30 AM to 8:00 PM.