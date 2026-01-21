Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
London-Style Double-Decker Bus Launched In Bengaluru: How Much Will It Cost?

London-Style Double-Decker Bus Launched In Bengaluru: How Much Will It Cost?


2026-01-21 02:00:31
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

For tourists in Bengaluru, London-style 'Ambari Double Decker' buses have started operating. These buses will connect major tourist spots like Lalbagh and Vidhana Soudha, and tickets can be booked online through the corporation's website.

To help tourists in Bengaluru, the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation is launching London-style 'Ambari Double Decker' bus services.

Three double-decker buses start operating today. BMTC previously ran similar buses for tourists, but stopped the service due to financial losses.

KSTDC is now running three London-style buses to boost tourism. They'll cover spots like Lalbagh, Cubbon Park, Vidhana Soudha, and Tipu Sultan's Palace.

An official said tourists can book city tours online on the corporation's website. Tickets cost 180 rupees. The bus runs from 10:30 AM to 8:00 PM.

MENAFN21012026007385015968ID1110628449



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search