India Shines At Davos 2026 As Growth And Tech Leadership Draw Global Spotlight
India's economic momentum and technology leadership dominated Davos 2026 discussions, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said alongside Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. They underlined India's rising global influence, inclusive growth model, and cooperative federalism, with multiple states actively engaging in global economic and geopolitical dialogues.
