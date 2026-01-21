Border 2 Advance Booking: Sunny Deol Starrer Sells 1 Lakh Tickets In 48 Hours Read On

Border 2 Advance Booking: Sunny Deol's Border 2 is gaining strong momentum ahead of release. With advance ticket sales racing past recent Bollywood openers, the war drama is inching towards a ₹3.5 crore opening-day advance booking total

Advance booking for Border 2 has been witnessing rapid growth since opening earlier this week. The film has already secured more than one lakh ticket sales nationwide. With nearly 9000 shows currently listed across India and additional screenings being added continuously, booking momentum is expected to accelerate further over the next two days. Trade estimates suggest the opening day advance collection is hovering around ₹3.4 crore and is likely to touch ₹3.5 crore before release. BookMyShow trends indicate thousands of tickets are being sold every hour, showing strong audience interest ahead of opening day.

Border 2 has already surpassed the advance booking figures of Sunny Deol's previous release Jaat, which recorded ₹2.4 crore in advance sales before opening to ₹9 crore net. The film has also moved ahead of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar at the same pre-release stage. Since Dhurandhar went on to register a massive ₹28 crore opening, Border 2's faster booking pace signals strong potential for an impressive first-day box office total.

Border 2 is the sequel to the iconic 1997 war blockbuster Border. The new installment is directed by Anurag Singh and features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film is set for a theatrical release on January 23, strategically timed ahead of Republic Day weekend.