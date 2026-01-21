Software Asset Management Market To Surpass USD 13.03 Billion By 2033 Driven By Saas Adoption And License Compliance Needs SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The software asset management market is growing as organizations seek better visibility and control over software licenses, usage, and compliance across complex cloud, SaaS, and hybrid IT environments. Increasing focus on cost optimization, contract compliance, and governance is accelerating adoption globally.

Austin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Software Asset Management Market size is valued at USD 3.87 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 13.03 Billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 17.59% over the forecast period (2026-2033).

Organizations seeking greater control over their software licenses, usage, and compliance in increasingly complex IT environments are driving the software asset management market growth globally.









The U.S. software asset management market size is USD 1.05 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 3.47 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.13% from 2026 to 2033.

The necessity for cost-effective licensing management, strict compliance rules, and the extensive deployment of corporate software are driving the rapid expansion of the U.S. Software Asset Management market. Advanced software asset management solutions are being used by businesses more and more to improve software utilization, optimize processes, and reduce audit risks.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Offerings

In 2025, Software led the market with a share of 71.40% s enterprises primarily adopt SAM platforms to track, optimize, and manage software licenses, ensure compliance, and reduce costs. Services is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 18.05% driven by consulting, implementation, training, and managed services.

By Deployment

In 2025, Cloud led the market with a share of 57.88% due to its scalability, centralized management, and accessibility for enterprises managing multiple locations or hybrid IT environments. On-Premises is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 16.42% supported by organizations requiring strict data control, internal security, and regulatory compliance.

By Enterprise Size

In 2025, Large Enterprises led the market with a share of 64.36% due to complex IT environments, diverse software portfolios, and significant licensing needs. Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 17.59% fueled by the rising awareness of software compliance, cost optimization, and operational efficiency.

By Vertical

In 2025, Manufacturing led the market with a share of 29.84% as companies rely heavily on specialized software for operations, production planning, and supply chain management. Healthcare is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 19.10% driven by digitization, electronic health records, and stringent regulatory compliance requirements.

Regional Insights:

The North America dominated the Software Asset Management Market in 2025, with over 38.20% revenue share, due to widespread adoption of enterprise software, high IT spending, and strong compliance requirements.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest-growing CAGR 17.59%, driven by rapid digital transformation, increasing software adoption, and expanding IT infrastructure across enterprises. Growing SMEs and large enterprises seek SAM solutions to optimize software costs, ensure compliance, and improve operational efficiency.

Increasing Software Complexity and Cloud Adoption to Drive Market Expansion Globally

The growing complexity of software environments brought about by cloud usage, SaaS subscriptions, virtualization, and hybrid IT infrastructures is a significant contributor to the growth of the software asset management market. Tracking software usage, licenses, renewals, and compliance across several platforms and suppliers is frequently difficult for organizations. Solutions for software asset management give businesses insight into their software inventory, maximize license utilization, cut down on wasteful expenditure, and steer clear of expensive compliance fines. SAM adoption across businesses of all sizes is being further accelerated by the increased emphasis on IT cost minimization and effective resource allocation.

Key Players:



Flexera

Snow Software

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

ServiceNow

SAP SE

Broadcom Inc.

BMC Software

Ivanti

Zoho Corporation

Certero

USU Software AG

MicroFocus International

Quest Software

SolarWinds Corporation

Cherwell Software

Axios Systems

Apptio

Kyriba Corporation Matrix42 AG

Recent Developments:

In March 2025, Microsoft announced a strategic partnership with ServiceNow to integrate Azure & Microsoft SAM capabilities into the Now Platform, enabling automated license optimization and governance for enterprise software estates.

In March 2025, ServiceNow launched a strategic partnership with Snow Software to integrate Snow's SAM data into ServiceNow's ITOM and ITSM suites, providing unified visibility and control over software assets across hybrid environments.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



Software Asset Visibility & Deployment Metrics – helps you understand the volume of software assets tracked across enterprises and deployment trends across on-premise, cloud, and hybrid SAM platforms.

Capacity Utilization & Service Delivery Rates – helps you assess utilization levels of SAM tool vendors and managed service providers, indicating service scalability and market maturity.

Regulatory, Licensing & Audit Compliance Index – helps you evaluate adherence to software licensing laws, audit readiness, data privacy regulations, and non-compliance incidence rates.

Investment, ROI & Financial Performance Insights – helps you analyze funding activity, CAPEX trends, platform expansion strategies, and return on investment from license optimization programs.

Technology Adoption & Automation Trends – helps you identify adoption of advanced SAM automation tools for license optimization, cloud governance, and enterprise cost control. Sustainability & Green It Optimization Metrics – helps you measure reductions in unused licenses, cloud resource optimization, and compliance with Green IT and sustainability certifications.

