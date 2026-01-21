Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NDRF Retrieves Car Of Noida Techie Filled With Water, Father Reacts


2026-01-21 01:13:00
NDRF teams successfully retrieved the car of a Noida-based techie from a water-filled pit at a construction site in Greater Noida's Sector 150. The operation followed a life-takinh incident on January 16–17. Authorities tightened security at the site as an SIT probe continues. His father responded to the new findings. WATCH.

