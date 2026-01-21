Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Republic Day 2026 Parade Adds Bhairav Commandos, Rare Animals, And Air Might


2026-01-21 01:13:00
India's 77th Republic Day parade will spotlight modern military strength with multiple firsts, including the debut of Bhairav Commandos and a phased battle array of indigenous platforms. Rare animals, elite regiments, and a powerful flypast will underline India's evolving defence capability.

