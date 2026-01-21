Republic Day 2026 Parade Adds Bhairav Commandos, Rare Animals, And Air Might

India's 77th Republic Day parade will spotlight modern military strength with multiple firsts, including the debut of Bhairav Commandos and a phased battle array of indigenous platforms. Rare animals, elite regiments, and a powerful flypast will underline India's evolving defence capability.

